Iraq reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak on farm - OIE

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:37 IST
Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in the city of Samaraa in the centre of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The virus was found on Jan. 12 at a farm some 130 kilometres (81 miles) north of the capital Baghdad and killed 63,700 birds in the 68,800-strong flock, the OIE said in a report posted on its website, citing the Iraqi ministry of agriculture.

The remaining animals were culled, it said.

