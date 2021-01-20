Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Complex’ emergency unfolding in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, warn UN agencies

UN agencies voiced deep concern on Wednesday over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where attacks by armed groups have forced more than 565,000 to flee their homes.

UN News | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:18 IST
‘Complex’ emergency unfolding in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, warn UN agencies

According to the agencies, growing insecurity and poor infrastructure are making it increasingly difficulty to reach families “completely reliant” on humanitarian assistance, amid fears that imminent rains and threat of cyclones could further compound the challenges.

“Coupled with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis has become even more complex”, regional heads of UN agencies in east and southern Africa said in a joint statement.

“The crisis is a complex security, human rights, humanitarian and development emergency, underscoring the imperative of continuing to provide life-saving assistance while collectively supporting Government-led long-term resilience building”, the statement added.

Crisis worsening

In December, the UN officials visited Mozambique to assess the needs of the displaced populations as well as of the host communities.

They heard extremely moving accounts from displaced men, women and children in the city of Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado, and in the districts of Ancuabe and Chiúre - people whose lives have been upended by conflict and insecurity.

While acknowledging that much has been done to help victims of the crisis, the UN officials stressed that with displacement increasing daily, the lack of adequate food, water, sanitation, shelter, health, protection and education, was exacerbating an already dire situation, which could be further complicated by on-going torrential rains.

Urgent support needed

The UN agencies also raised concerns over the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping most schools closed.

There is an urgent need to expand protection, healthcare, food and nutrition programmes, vaccination efforts and psychosocial counselling, and to aid displaced farming and fishing families to re-establish sustainable livelihoods, they added.

They also urged support for adequate resettlement of uprooted families straining the already limited resources of impoverished host communities, and Government efforts to effectively register and assist the displaced.

The senior officials are urging the Government of Mozambique and the international community “to step up efforts to end all forms of violence in the country, including gender-based violence and child marriage, and to invest more in women and girls as agents of progress and change,” the statement said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Airtel Payments Bank adds third layer authentication for net banking

Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday said it has added third layer of authentication, Airtel Safe Pay, based on network intelligence to prevent online banking frauds for its customers.At present, banking companies use double factor authenticat...

TN CM accuses Stalin of being 'power hungry,' challenges DMK over graft allegations

AIADMK top leader and ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged DMK president MK Stalin again to have a debate with him on his allegations ofcorruption against the government and accused him of beingpower hungry.Palaniswami, in hi...

Health ministry strengthens CoWIN app to monitor Covid-19 vaccination

After witnessing certain glitches in the Co-WIN software platform dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, the Union Health Ministry is now enhancing the technology by adding a new feature of ...

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021