Aditya Birla Group senior vice-president Ranjan Banerjee joins BJP

The senior vice-president of Aditya Birla Group Ranjan Banerjee on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:01 IST
Senior VP of Aditya Birla Group Ranjan Banerjee joins BJP on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The senior vice-president of Aditya Birla Group Ranjan Banerjee on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. Banerjee thanked BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said, "I thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of the state. We need to bring industries here so that people can get employment." "The whole environment of West Bengal needs to be changed, so that industries itself come here, I want to see West Bengal as number one state, will do whatever it takes, now it time to do real work," he added.

The former employee of the corporate group company said he will encourage industries to set up their units in the state to create jobs. The development took place ahead of Bengal Assembly Elections this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

