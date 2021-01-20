Delhi reports 228 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 228 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,33,049. According to the Delhi Health department, the death toll has gone up to 10,774 with 10 more people succumbing to the virus.

It said 405 COVID-19 patients have recovered taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 6,20,128. Delhi has 2,147 active cases. The health department said that 63161 tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours including 30,204 rapid antigen tests. (ANI)

