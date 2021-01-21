Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura govt approves proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls

Tripura Education Minister Ratanlal Nath on Wednesday announced that the state government has approved proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to all girls from class sixth to twelfth.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:08 IST
Tripura govt approves proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls
Tripura Education Minister Ratanlal Nath. Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Education Minister Ratanlal Nath on Wednesday announced that the state government has approved proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to all girls from class sixth to twelfth. "To enhance female menstrual hygiene, the Tripura Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for providing free sanitary napkins among all school girls from class sixth to twelfth," Nath said while addressing a press conference in the secretariat.

A total of 1,68,252 students shall be covered under this new scheme called 'Kishori Suchita Abhiyan'. This will involve an investment of Rs 3,61,63,248 from the state's exchequer during a period of three years. "The state education department has also adopted the 'Policy On School Bag 2020' in accordance with the guideline of the Department of School Education and Literacy of Education Ministry," the minister added.

He informed that the COVID-situation in the state is fast improving and at present only five patients are under treatment at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. However, 32 people are under home isolation. Nath added that the positivity rate on Tuesday had come down to 0.12 per cent and there has been no report of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state during the last four days. He further said that till date, 4269 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and there is no report of any side effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IAEA helps Lao PDR to increase rice yields using stable isotope techniques

Rice, the main staple crop in the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic PDR, is key to food security and employment. Over 80 per cent of the countrys farmers grow rice, which takes up about 60 per cent of the cultivated area in the country. Howev...

BOJ lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year, signalling that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.But the central...

PM Modi wishes people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. Under the North-Eastern Areas Re-organisation Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained statehood on January...

US Senate confirms Biden's first Cabinet nominee Avril Haines as director national intelligence

The US Senate on Wednesday local time confirmed Avril Haines for director of national intelligence making her the first official member of President Joe Biden. According to a report by CNN, Haines confirmation as the first woman to lead the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021