Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Meeting underway between Delhi Police, farmer unions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:03 IST
Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Meeting underway between Delhi Police, farmer unions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A meeting is underway between the Delhi Police and farmer unions regarding the proposed tractor rally by them on Republic Day, officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) S S Yadav is coordinating the meeting which is being held at Mantram Resort near the Singhu border, they said.

A similar meeting was held on Wednesday between the union leaders and officers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police at Vigyan Bhawan to discuss the route and arrangements of the proposed rally on January 26.

However, the farmer unions had rejected a suggestion by the police officers to hold the rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road, sources said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at several Delhi border points against the Centre's new agriculture laws for nearly two months. The unions representing the farmers have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the demonstration on Republic Day.

The farmers are vehemently opposing the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP (minimum support price) and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surg...

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021