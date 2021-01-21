Restaurants, shops must display 'halal' or 'jhatka' for meat served, says SDMC
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday passed a proposal that makes it mandatory to write 'halal ' or 'jhatka' for the meat being served and sold by restaurants and meat shops.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday passed a proposal that makes it mandatory to write 'halal ' or 'jhatka' for the meat being served and sold by restaurants and meat shops. According to the SDMC, appropriate action is likely to be taken against those found violating the rules.
'Halal' means "permissible" in Arabic. Food items made from 'halal' meat are certified to be permissible for Muslims to eat. 'Jhatka' is another method of slaughtering an animal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UNESCO inviting proposals for Arabic Version of new World Atlas of Languages
TMC govt did nothing to uplift Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
'Some Muslims do not trust nation's scientists: Sangeet Som
Biden to immediately roll back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Pompeo says China's policies on Muslims amount to 'genocide'