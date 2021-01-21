Left Menu
Restaurants, shops must display 'halal' or 'jhatka' for meat served, says SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday passed a proposal that makes it mandatory to write 'halal ' or 'jhatka' for the meat being served and sold by restaurants and meat shops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

'Halal' means "permissible" in Arabic. Food items made from 'halal' meat are certified to be permissible for Muslims to eat. 'Jhatka' is another method of slaughtering an animal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

