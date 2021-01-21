Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest against farm laws

Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest against farm lawsPTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:32 IST
A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the families of four farmers from Ludhiana who lost their lives while participating in the ongoing protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, a senior officer said on Thursday.
Braving cold weather conditions and rain, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three farm laws.
Several farmers participating in the agitation have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents.
On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rs 5 lakh compensation is being provided to the families of farmers who unfortunately lost their lives during the protest against the Centre's farm laws, said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.
Till date, he said, five farmers from Ludhiana district have lost their lives while participating in the agitation.
While Rs 5 lakh compensation has already been provided to families of four farmers from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the case of the fifth farmer is under process, he added.
Farmer groups have alleged the three farm laws will end the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.
The farmers have refused to end their agitation till these laws are repealed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC agrees to examine controversial state laws of UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage.
SC, however, refuses to stay controversial provisions of laws in UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.
Uttarakhand CM apologises to Cong leader for colleague's remarks
Supreme Court refuses to stay anti-conversion laws in UP, Uttarakhand
Mason kills labourer for demanding dues