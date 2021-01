BRIEF-Serum Institute Says No Loss Of Astrazeneca Vaccine Production Expected After Fire

Jan 21 (Reuters) -

* SERUM INSTITUTE CHIEF SAYS THERE WILL BE NO LOSS OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT COMPLEX

* SERUM INSTITUTE CHIEF SAYS COMPANY HAS MULTIPLE PRODUCTION BUILDINGS IN RESERVE TO DEAL WITH CONTINGENCIES Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3iz0hb8] Further company coverage:

