OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1430.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1280.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1320.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1050.00 Refined Palm Oil 1000.00 Soyabean Ref. 1090.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1260.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1230.00 Copra white 1840.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 945.00 F.S.G. 955.00 F.S.G.Kandla 935.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 25000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 24500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33522.00 Castor Extr. 4450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7150.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8750.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9750.00 Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 8650.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4300.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8000.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7700.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7200.00 Sunflower Seed 5700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6800.00 Castorseed Bombay 4575.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - ALL above rates are net of GST.

