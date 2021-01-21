Left Menu
Development News Edition

OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1430.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1280.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1320.00 CottonseedRefined 1050.00 Refined Palm Oil 1000.00 Soyabean Ref. 1090.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1260.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1230.00 Copra white 1840.00 Rice Bran 4-7 FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:17 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1430.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1280.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1320.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1050.00 Refined Palm Oil 1000.00 Soyabean Ref. 1090.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1260.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1230.00 Copra white 1840.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 945.00 F.S.G. 955.00 F.S.G.Kandla 935.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 25000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 24500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33522.00 Castor Extr. 4450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7150.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8750.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9750.00 Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 8650.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4300.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8000.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7700.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7200.00 Sunflower Seed 5700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6800.00 Castorseed Bombay 4575.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - ALL above rates are net of GST.

--------------PTI MUM SVC RUJRUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron warns students that COVID restrictions to stay for some time

French President Emmanuel Macron warned students on Thursday to expect COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place for much of the rest of the 202021 academic year.Macron was meeting a group of students at the Paris Saclay university, to hear ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Cup clash offers United another chance to strike blow at Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns for the second Sunday in a row this weekend and the hope is that their FA Cup fourth round clash will offer more entertainment than the Premier League stalemate did at Anfield. United, on a high af...

Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace on loan from Mainz

Crystal Palace on Thursday signed forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal from Bundesliga side Mainz with an option to make the move permanent. The 23-year-old Paris-born has been impressing for the German side Mainz with 10 g...

FIFA unites with UEFA to warn clubs against breakaway league

As UEFA prepares a final proposal to change the Champions League format in 2024, the governing body of European soccer joined FIFA on Thursday in warning clubs against breaking away to run their own competition.Players who take part in a Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021