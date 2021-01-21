Sitarganj sugar mill to reopen before next cane crushing season

The Sitarganj sugar mill will resume operations before the start of the next cane crushing season. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who held a meeting here on Thursday to explore ways to reopen the mill asked officials to work out a plan for operationalising it by the next cane crushing season, an official release said. Asking officials to begin their efforts in that direction immediately, Rawat said the advice of experts and technical team can be taken for this.

''The interest of farmers should be our foremost priority. The infrastructure in Sitarganj should be utilised well. Resumption of the mill will not only help sugarcane growers in selling their produce but also in generating employment opportunities for locals,'' Rawat said at the meeting.

Sitarganj sugar mill was closed in 2017 amid consistent losses. Farmers' bodies in the state have long been demanding the reopening of the mill.

