Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the illegal arrests of its TDP leaders and demanded the resignation of Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:35 IST
Chandrababu Naidu condemns illegal arrests of TDP leaders, demands resignation of DGP
Telugu Desam Party President, N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the illegal arrests of its TDP leaders and demanded the resignation of Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang. While addressing a press conference at NTR Bhavan in Amaravati, Naidu said, "I demand the DGP to resign from his position instead of harassing opposition party leaders on false cases."

He also condemned the comments made by the DGP regarding the involvement of political leaders in cases related to temple attacks. On January 15, Andhra Pradesh DGP had said, "There is 'direct involvement' of people affiliated to political parties in nine cases related to temples for which 13 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and two from the two from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been arrested."

Naidu said, "I condemn the detention and release of TDP senior leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkatrao last night. The law and order situation is an utter failure in the state." Chandrababu Naidu further said that the TDP planned to conduct 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra' at Tirupati today and asked for police permission yesterday. The police yesterday gave permission but this morning the police cancelled the permission and detained a few local TDP leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that TDP won't be afraid of false cases and arrests. "The DGP should resign as he is unable to save law and order situation in the state," Naidu said. In a tweet yesterday, Naidu accused the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of its politics and said, "Appalled that police has arrested a senior politician like Kala Venkata Rao at the whim of a charlatan who lowers the dignity of his office every day. The YSRCP is using police to settle political scores. Are there no depths this shameless state Government won't sink to?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

