Foundation stone laid for aquatic quarantine facility in TN

Foundation stone laid for aquatic quarantine facility in TNPTI
The foundation stone for setting upan aquatic quarantine facility near here was laid by UnionFisheries Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday.
The union minister, who is on a brief visit to the state,was received by state fisheries minister D Jayakumar alongwith senior government officials in Chennai.
Later, the union minister drove straight to neighbouringPadappai in Kancheepuram district where he laid the foundationstone for the 'aquatic quarantine facility''.
After the function, he briefly interacted with theornamental fish farmers in the locality and said there werehuge opportunities for exports of ornamental fish.
Jayakumar discussed the fishermen issue in Tamil Naduwith Singh and also urged him to expedite various projectsthat were pending for clearances from the Ministry.
''I met him and discussed the fishermen issue and urgedhim to expedite the clearances for the projects that werepending approval (with the Ministry)'', he said in a tweet.
