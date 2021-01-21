Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foundation stone laid for aquatic quarantine facility in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:09 IST
Foundation stone laid for aquatic quarantine facility in TN
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The foundation stone for setting upan aquatic quarantine facility near here was laid by UnionFisheries Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday.

The union minister, who is on a brief visit to the state,was received by state fisheries minister D Jayakumar alongwith senior government officials in Chennai.

Later, the union minister drove straight to neighbouringPadappai in Kancheepuram district where he laid the foundationstone for the 'aquatic quarantine facility''.

After the function, he briefly interacted with theornamental fish farmers in the locality and said there werehuge opportunities for exports of ornamental fish.

Jayakumar discussed the fishermen issue in Tamil Naduwith Singh and also urged him to expedite various projectsthat were pending for clearances from the Ministry.

''I met him and discussed the fishermen issue and urgedhim to expedite the clearances for the projects that werepending approval (with the Ministry)'', he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tarun scores upset win on way to semis

Telanganas Tarun Anirudh shocked sixth seed Bharat Kumaran of Tamil Nadu on his way to the semifinals of the Rs 1-lakh prize money AITA mens singles championship, here on Thursday.Tarun had to dig deep to win over his fancied opponent where...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Khattar directs officials to prepare scheme for rehabilitation of slums

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials on Thursday to prepare a comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of urban slums in Haryana to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure housing for all by 202...

Protesting farmer unions reject govt's proposal: SKM

Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the governments proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.This was announced by the Samyukt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021