TN Assembly to meet on Feb 2

The Tamil Nadu Assembly wouldmeet here on February 2 for the year's first session with thecustomary Governor's address to the House, the LegislativeAssembly Secretariat said on Thursday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Assembly tomeet at 11 AM on February 2 at 'Kalaivanar Arangam' in theOmandurar Government Estate here, a notification said.

The session would begin with the customary address ofthe Governor to the House and the Business Advisory Committeewould later decide on the duration of the session.

This year's first session comes barely a few monthsahead of the Assembly elections -expected in April or earlyMay- and it is likely to be more stormy than before with mainopposition DMK stepping up its attack on the AIADMK governmentin its poll campaign over a range of issues includingcorruption allegations.

The Assembly hall in the centuries old Fort St Georgepremises was considered unsuitable in view of the coronaviruspandemic and the House met in September last year at theArangam, a government auditorium and this year's session toowould be held in the same location.

