Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rejection of govt's 'lollipop' on farm laws signals farmers' awakening: Cong

The handover of our country to his crony capitalist friends continues, he alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:35 IST
Rejection of govt's 'lollipop' on farm laws signals farmers' awakening: Cong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the protesting farmer unions turned down the Centre's proposal of suspending the contentious farm laws for 18 months, the Congress on Thursday said this rejection of the government's ''lollipop'' by the farmers signals their ''awakening''.

Stepping up his attack on the government over the farmers' issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Stop the daily 'jumlas' and atrocities, just simply repeal the anti-agriculture laws.'' Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the government's proposal to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.

This was announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of unions leading protests at several Delhi border points.

Reacting to the development, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''Modi ji, the country's farmers are awakened. When will you wake up?'' ''The martyrdom of 147 'annadaatas' will not go in vain. The rejection of the government's lollipop by the farmer unions is the bugle of their awakening,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Don't say later that you were not told,'' Surjewala added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the MSP system for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the Kattupalli Barrier island port project in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the port on the island is illegal but the Modi government is ensuring its construction. ''The handover of our country to his crony capitalist friends continues,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains allies of Kremlin foe Navalny in protest warning

Russia detained two allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday and threatened to prosecute others over calls made online to join unauthorised protests to demand his release. Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most prominent ...

US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty

The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.The proposal was being communicated to Russian of...

Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

In a sign of improvement inthe coronavirus situation, Gujarat recorded just one death dueto the viral infection on Thursday, the lowest in over ninemonths, while 471 more people tested positive, the statehealth department said.The first dea...

Argentine president receives Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received an injection of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, a day after the countrys health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among those aged 60 and older.In a tweet, Fern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021