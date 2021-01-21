Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden readies second batch of climate orders for next week - memo

The efforts are the first steps in what Biden has promised will be an aggressive overall climate strategy aimed at bringing the U.S. economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Biden plans to roll out executive orders on his major policy plans, from immigration to economic recovery, sequentially on so-called "themed days" scheduled for this and next week, according to the memo.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:11 IST
Biden readies second batch of climate orders for next week - memo
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a second round of executive orders focused on combating climate change early next week as he rushes to reverse Trump-era environmental rollbacks, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The announcements, to be unveiled Jan. 27, include an "omnibus" climate change order that kicks off a "series of regulatory actions to combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority," according to the memo, which did not provide details.

They include a directive to all federal agencies to rely on science in their rulemakings, an order re-establishing the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science, and the announcement of a U.S.-hosted climate leaders' summit on Earth Day, April 22. White House spokesman Vedant Patel did not comment on the memo but said the administration would have more information to share on Biden's planned executive orders in the coming days.

The orders would follow a raft of climate-related executive actions that Biden signed shortly after his inauguration on Wednesday, including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, canceling the presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, and halting oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The efforts are the first steps in what Biden has promised will be an aggressive overall climate strategy aimed at bringing the U.S. economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Biden plans to roll out executive orders on his major policy plans, from immigration to economic recovery, sequentially on so-called "themed days" scheduled for this and next week, according to the memo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Judge rejects NRA bid to end or move New York lawsuit seeking its closure

A New York state judge on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Associations bid to dismiss or move a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan Supreme Court ...

Politics of lies should be discarded in India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that like in the US, the politics of lies and hatred should also be discarded in India.Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the politics of lies and hate.The US is the...

Nepal PM Oli thanks India for Covishield vaccine

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Thursday thanked the Indian government for sending 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine under a grants assistance programme.I thank Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of ...

Russia detains allies of Kremlin foe Navalny in protest warning

Russia detained two allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday and threatened to prosecute others over calls made online to join unauthorised protests to demand his release. Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most prominent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021