Kerala reports 6334 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Thursday reported 6,334 new cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths.

ANI | Kerala | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:51 IST
Kerala COVID -19 count. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala on Thursday reported 6,334 new cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release the state has 69,771 active cases and the total number of recoveries stand at 7,96,986.

The death toll has gone up to 3,545. The release said 61,279 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 10.34.

The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 771, Malappuram 657, Kottayam 647, Kollam 628, Kozhikode 579, Pathanamthitta 534, Thiruvananthapuram 468, Thrissur 468, Alappuzha 415, Idukki 302, Kannur 299, Palakkad 241, Wayanad 238 and Kasaragod 87. The release said that 2,09,828 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,98,107 are under home/institutional quarantine and 11,721 are under hospital surveillance.

With three new hotspots, the number now stands at 406. (ANI)

