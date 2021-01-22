Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UK's trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England. Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta also said Brexit-related problems at ports since Jan. 1 were "peanuts" for Nissan, which has had to handle COVID-19 and natural disasters.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 05:31 IST
Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UK's trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England.

Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta also said Brexit-related problems at ports since Jan. 1 were "peanuts" for Nissan, which has had to handle COVID-19 and natural disasters. Following Britain's departure from the European Union, London and Brussels struck a trade deal on Dec. 24 that avoided major disruption as well as a 10% levy on cars, provided they meet local content rules.

Japan's Nissan makes about 30,000 Leaf electric cars at its Sunderland factory, most with a locally-sourced 40 kilowatt-hour battery. They remain tariff-free. But more powerful versions use an imported system, which will now be bought in Britain, creating jobs.

"It will take a few months," Gupta told Reuters. "Brexit, which we thought is a risk ... has become an opportunity for Nissan," he added.

Asked about trade disruption, Gupta told reporters: "When I look at how Nissan has come out from the crisis of (a) tsunami, earthquake, flood, last week snow, tornadoes..., the startup problem which we are seeing in the ports is peanuts." "For a global manufacturer... to have additional documentation to fill a form at the border is nothing. People prepared for it, we have updated our software, we have updated our processes. It's OK."

The effect of Brexit will vary between automakers. Nissan opened what is now Britain's biggest car plant in 1986 and made nearly 350,000 vehicles there in 2019.

In contrast, Ford, which imports everything it sells in Britain, has raised some UK prices due to U.S.-sourced content. Without UK electric car output, Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has criticised a UK ban on the sale of new conventional cars from 2030, as it decides the future of its factory.

But Gupta said the move would boost Nissan's British-made models. "The market will pull more and more electrified cars, which means the return on investment on these kind of technologies will be better and better day by day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After caravan blocked, Honduran migrants turn anger on president

Returned Honduran migrants are directing anger against their president this week after their U.S.-bound caravan was blocked by the regions security forces, accusing him of making their county unlivable while thwarting their escape to a bett...

Soccer-Cornella keeper praised by Ter Stegen after twin penalty saves

After saving two penalties from Barcelona but still losing Thursdays Copa del Rey tie 2-0 in extra time, Cornella goalkeeper Ramon Juan could at least console himself with the praise of Barcas number one, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The 21-year-...

TV audience for Biden inauguration tops Trump's viewership four years earlier

Roughly 40 million people watched live coverage of Democrat Joe Bidens inauguration as U.S. president on six TV networks, according to Nielsen data released on Thursday, a 4 increase over the number that tuned in for Donald Trumps swearing-...

US military moves to try Bali bomb suspects at Guantanamo

The Pentagon announced plans to move ahead with a military trial for three men held at the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, who are suspected of involvement in bombings in Indonesia in 2002 and 2003.A senior military legal official approved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021