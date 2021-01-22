Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:52 IST
Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti onFriday said the Centre and protesting farmers should ensurethat stubbornness and ego do not come in the way ofresolving differences over the new agri-marketing laws.

The former Union minister said it is after a gap ofmore than 30 years that farmers have gathered near Delhi topush for their demands.

It is an opportunity for both the government andfarmers. Stubbornness and ego from both sides should not comein the way (of finding a solution to impasse over new laws),she told reporters at her bungalow here.

Her comments came after scribes sought her views onthe nearly two-month-long protest by farmers on Delhi borders.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock onthe three new agri laws enacted by the Centre in September.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said farmerscame together under the leadership of farm leaders MahendraSingh Tikait and Sharad Joshi around 30 years ago.

In 1988, Tikait had mobilised a large number offarmers of Uttar Pradesh and reached Delhi to seek redressalof their grievances related to agrarian distress and price oftheir produce, among others.

But differences between them (farmers) surfaced aftersome time then, said Bharti.

Gujarat has always been a state of farmers. Farmingwas the foundation of Gujarats economy, industries came later(there), said.

Thus, a big opportunity has come in the way of (PrimeMinister Narendra) Modi as well as farmers (to resolvedifferences over the new laws), the BJP leader said.

Farmers are demanding a repeal of the three farm lawswhich seek to encourage private trade, contract farming andremove stock limit on foodgrains.

However, the protesting farmers have expressedapprehension that the new laws would pave the way foreliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and doaway with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of bigcorporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin welcomes U.S. call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details

The Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed the stated intention of U.S. President Joe Biden to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia, but said that Moscow wanted to see concrete proposals from Washington.The White House said on T...

Experts stress on Centre-state cooperation for better science, technology, innovation ecosystem

Experts highlighted the need for Centre-state cooperation, developing a researchers network at the state level and connecting them to the national level for a better science, technology and innovation ecosystem at the first post-draft consu...

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021