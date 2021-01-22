Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajrang Dal protests against TRS MLA's call to people not to donate for Ram temple

A protest was staged by Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) youth wing Bajrang Dal here in Hyderabad against the statement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Vidyasagar Rao where he urged people not to offer donations for Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

ANI | Hyderabad/Jagtial (Telangana) | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:17 IST
Bajrang Dal protests against TRS MLA's call to people not to donate for Ram temple
VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal members staged a protest in Hyderabad against TRS MLA K Vidyasagar Rao's statement regarding donations for Ram temple [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A protest was staged by Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) youth wing Bajrang Dal here in Hyderabad against the statement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Vidyasagar Rao where he urged people not to offer donations for Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. The protesters have burnt an effigy with pictures of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Vidyasagar Rao.

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Yadav, Bajrang Dal city president said, "The statement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, Vidyasagar Rao that no one should offer donation for the construction of Ram temple is not acceptable. We staged a protest against his statement. We have also burnt the effigy with pictures of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Vidyasagar Rao." Bajrang Dal member Subhash Chander demanded for immediate resignation of the said MLA.

The protesters have been detained by the police. Korutla TRS MLA K Vidyasagar Rao, in a video which went viral said in Telugu, "Now they have started new thing by asking money to build Ram temple. Don't we build Ram temples in our villages? This is their new avatar. We are Ram Bhakts and they are not Bhakts. Whoever comes to the village just tell them that we will build Ram temple in our village and not in Uttar Pradesh. There is no need to give donations."

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Talks between Govt, farmers continuing since Oct; There have been 11 rounds, one with officials so far: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Talks between Govt, farmers continuing since Oct There have been 11 rounds, one with officials so far Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

Thaen influenced and inspired by true-life events: Director

An ambulance driver of the hospital demanded money from him, to carry his beloved ones dead body to their remote hamlet. Unable to meet the demand, he was finally forced to carry the body on his shoulder, all the way to their remote village...

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 PTI Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence ...

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021