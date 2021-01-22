Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecom infra cos incur Rs 2,500 cr loss under GST regime so far; Rs 625 cr more loss likely: TAIPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:39 IST
Telecom infra cos incur Rs 2,500 cr loss under GST regime so far; Rs 625 cr more loss likely: TAIPA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telecom infrastructure companies are likely to incur a loss of around Rs 625 crore under the current GST norms, which do not provide input tax credit to the players in the segment, according to the industry body TAIPA.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday, the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) shared estimates that the industry has to incur a loss of Rs 1.25 lakh-Rs 1.5 lakh per tower.

''During the past 4-5 years, the Industry has already lost Rs 2,500 crore of ITC (input tax credit) so far. Going forward, the demand for telecom towers is likely to cross 50,000 towers on account of 5G, etc, which will lead to an additional loss of Rs 625 crore to the industry,'' TAIPA said in the letter.

The GST regime was tailor-made to prevent cascading of the taxation regime and, accordingly, had a provision of input tax credit on the telecom towers in November 2016, it added.

The TAIPA also said the telecom towers were later exempted from the definition of 'plant and machinery' in 2017, which deprived its infrastructure providers from availing the ITC against the GST paid on telecom towers.

''With the annual budgetary exercise likely to conclude soon, we request your urgent support in taking up this matter with the Ministry of Finance if not taken up earlier,'' TAIPA Director General T R Dua said in the letter.

He added that the extension of ITC to telecom towers would provide a much-needed momentum to the Digital India programme and assist in creation of resilient telecom infrastructure in the country.

Taipa, whose members include companies like Indus Towers and ATC, said it raised the matter with Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on January 6, so that it can be taken up with the finance ministry prior to the finalisation of the annual Budget.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

80 bags of gutka seized from lorry, crew arrested

A total of 80 bags of gutka worthseveral lakhs of rupees were seized from a lorry and its crewwas arrested on Friday, police said.The seizure and the arrest were made at Bannaricheckpost, 75 kms from here, the police said.The lorry driver a...

Farm reform bills got passed in Parliament for farmers' benefit; Agitation mainly by those from Punjab and some from few other states: Tomar.

Farm reform bills got passed in Parliament for farmers benefit Agitation mainly by those from Punjab and some from few other states Tomar....

Biocon shares tank over 11 pc after quarterly results

Biocon Ltd on Friday dived over 11 per cent after the firm reported an 18.97 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 186.6 crore for the quarter ended December.On BSE, shares of the biotechnology major settled at Rs 393.8 apiece, slumpin...

Vikram Rathour ensured bowlers also batted in the nets and that move paid off: Bharat Arun

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur was Indias top scorer in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Gabba and his partnership with Washington Sundar went a long way in handing the visitors the edge in the series decider. Bowling coach Bharat Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021