Rajasthan: Budget session from February 10

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin on February 10, according to a statement issued here on Friday.
The Raj Bhawan said Governor Kalraj Mishra gave permission for the sixth session of the current assembly from February 10 after declaring the conclusion of the fifth session on January 21.
The fifth session of the assembly was adjourned sine die on November 2 after a debate over the Centre’s new agriculture laws.