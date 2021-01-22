Farm laws: AIKS Nashik unit to protest in Mumbai on R-Day eve

Nashik farmers affiliated to theAll India Kisan Sabha and some other outfits will organise aprotest rally in Mumbai on the eve of Republic Day against theCentre's three new farm laws.

The farmers will start a march on January 23 and holdthe rally on January 25 at Azad Maidan in the southern part ofthe metropolis, after which a memorandum on demands pertainingto the new farm laws will handed over to Maharashtra GovernorBS Koshyari, said an AIKS statement.