Farm laws: AIKS Nashik unit to protest in Mumbai on R-Day eve

Farm laws: AIKS Nashik unit to protest in Mumbai on R-Day evePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:53 IST
Nashik farmers affiliated to theAll India Kisan Sabha and some other outfits will organise aprotest rally in Mumbai on the eve of Republic Day against theCentre's three new farm laws.
The farmers will start a march on January 23 and holdthe rally on January 25 at Azad Maidan in the southern part ofthe metropolis, after which a memorandum on demands pertainingto the new farm laws will handed over to Maharashtra GovernorBS Koshyari, said an AIKS statement.
ALSO READ
Indian-American lawmakers criticise storming of US Capitol
Taapsee Pannu on a Mission to Educate a School Full of Girls in India
On this day: India registered first Test series win in Australia
Realty developers hail Maharashtra govt's move to cut levies
COVID-19: India reports 20,346 cases, 222 fatalities; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark