Samples of birds from 16 Maha districts positive for avian flu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:17 IST
Samples of birds from 16 Maha districts positive for avian flu
Samples of birds from 16districts of Maharashtra have tested positive for avian flu,an official from the state animal husbandry department said onFriday.

The state has so far disposed of 39,483 poultry birds,35,515 eggs, eight geese and 53,046 kg of bird feed as aprecautionary measure, the official said.

''At least 16 districts had sent samples of dead birdsfor testing, which were found positive for avian flu. Amigratory goose in Wardha district also tested positive forthe infection,'' he said.

The first case of bird was reported in the state onJanuary 8 and since then, 14,524 have been found dead, hesaid.

The state has sanctioned operational cost of Rs 1.30crore for disposing off dead birds and as compensation topoultry farmers, he said.

The state has also reported death of 732 birdsincluding several poultry birds, crows and other birds onThursday.

