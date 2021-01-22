Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milk, milk products, edible oil found unsafe at some places in Haryana

These samples were sent to the laboratory, on the basis of which action is being taken against the wrongdoers, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:21 IST
Milk, milk products, edible oil found unsafe at some places in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Twenty-eight of the 417 samples of milk, edible oil and milk products, which were taken by the authorities from different places in Haryana recently, have been found unsafe for consumption, officials said on Friday.

Some samples were also found to be sub-standard, they said.

Continuing the drive, the Haryana Food and Drug Administration on Friday conducted a raid in Ambala and took another set of samples of ghee of two different brands, an official statement said here.

"…417 samples of milk, edible oil and milk products were taken from various places of the state recently, out of which 28 samples were found to be unsafe," it said.

The statement quoting Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Lalit Siwatch, said on the directions of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, a special campaign was launched to check adulterated food products. Samples from Ambala, Panipat, Pillukheda, Kurukshetra and other places in the state were collected.

A total of 54 milk samples were taken, of which one was unsafe and 13 samples were found to be sub-standard, the statement said.

Similarly, 363 samples of ghee and edible oil were collected, of which 27 were found to be unsafe and 86 sub-standard, it added.

Siwatch said recently a state-level committee was formed to take appropriate action in this regard. Food Safety officers of Panipat, Hisar and Jhajjar were included as members.

The committee took appropriate action against the complaints of adulteration of edible oil, milk and milk products in the entire state and collected these samples from across the state. These samples were sent to the laboratory, on the basis of which action is being taken against the wrongdoers, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on...

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...

Travel group opposes mandatory quarantine sought by Biden for U.S. international passengers

A group representing the U.S. travel industry on Friday said it opposes making quarantines mandatory for international air passengers returning to the United States.U.S. Travel said it believes the introduction of new mandatory negative COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021