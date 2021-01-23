Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests 2 top officials of Viva Group in PMC Bank case

Viva Group Managing Director Mehul Thakur and Director Madan Gopal Chaturvedi have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited company scam, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:40 IST
ED arrests 2 top officials of Viva Group in PMC Bank case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Viva Group Managing Director Mehul Thakur and Director Madan Gopal Chaturvedi have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited company scam, said officials on Saturday. On Friday, the ED conducted searches at five premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates.

The premises included a registered office of Viva Group in Virar, a residential premise of the concerned person of Viva Group in Virar, one associated office premise of Viva Group in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu and Chembur respectively. During the search, Rs 73 lakh cash, incriminating digital and documentary evidence has been recovered, ED said in a release. The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Housing Development Infrastructures Limited (HDIL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, Chairman and Managing Director of PMC Bank Limited and others on the basis of FIR registered by Economic Offences wing of Mumbai Police under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 471 read with 120B of IPC, 1860 for causing wrongful loss prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves, it added.

Several properties of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Wadhawan family trust and others valued at Rs 293 crore were also attached and jewellery worth Rs 63 crores was seized earlier, the officials said. A prosecution complaint has been filed against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and others under PMLA, they stated in a release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and the dollar edged up against a basket of peers as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets.Oil prices fell to e...

COVID-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study

People with COVID-19 may rely on antibodies created during infections from earlier coronaviruses to help fight the disease, says a new study that may partially explain the difference in symptom severity between old and young patients.The st...

Mira Furlan passes away at 65

Actor Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series Lost and Babylon 5, has passed away. She was 65 when she breathed her last. According to Fox News, Furlans Twitter handle confirmed the sad news of her demise on Thursday ...

Tom Hanks-starrer 'Bios' to release in August

Veteran actor Tom Hanks upcoming sci-fi feature Bios has been delayed by four months.A Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment production, the movie was scheduled to open in the US theatres on April 16 this year but will now release on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021