Entry to watch R-Day parade at Rajpath only on production of invitation cards, tickets: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory, saying people will be allowed to watch the parade at Rajpath strictly on the production of an invitation card or a ticket.

The police also said that those below 15 years of age will not be allowed at the event.

''This year, Entry to RDC-2021 will be strictly through Invitation Card/Ticket only! All those, who don't have valid Invitation Card/Ticket are advised to watch live program at home. Children below 15 years age are not allowed to RDC-2021 at Rajpath,'' the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the police instructed the invitees not to carry bags, briefcases, pins, eatables, cameras, binoculars, handicams, electronic gadgets such as iPads, iPods, palm-top computers, laptops, computers, tablet computers, power-banks, digital diaries.

The invitees have also been advised not to carry remote-controlled car keys (will be deposited at the facilitation counter), arms and ammunition, thermos flasks, water bottles, cigarettes, bidis, matchboxes, lighters, knives, razors, scissors, blades, wire pluckers, screwdrivers, alcohol, perfume spray, cans, daggers, swords, sharp-edged materials, fireworks, inflammable items, umbrellas, replica firearms or toy guns, tear guns, stun guns and explosives in any form.

There will be no free entry to the programme this year, the police said.

The national capital has been brought under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover, with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil in view of the Republic day celebrations scheduled on January 26. Patrolling has been intensified in the busy market areas of the city.

Security arrangements have also been tightened at the border areas in view of a proposed tractor parade by the farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm laws on January 26.

Like the Independence Day function last year, all chairs in the enclosures at the Republic Day event at Rajpath will be placed following social-distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd size has been brought down to 25,000 this year from around 1.25 lakh last year. The number of enclosures has also been halved to just 19.

