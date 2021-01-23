Fisherman's boat catches fire in Tamil Nadu

A fisherman's boat caught fire on Saturday near the Pamban seashore in Tamil Nadu. "Around 5:30 am the boat which had left for the sea yesterday suddenly caught fire. We rushed in and tried to put out the fire but could not completely extinguish it," said Mariyappan, a fisherman.The boat belonged to Bakiyam, another fisherman.

Mariyappan said: "Bakiyam is very poor and works very hard. The boat was worth Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh. Bakiyam thinks that the fire must have been caused due to some friction in the battery wires." No casualties have been reported and the Mandapam Coastal security wing police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

