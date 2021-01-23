Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his residence here on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:58 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his residence in Bhopal.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his residence here on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. "I paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He had said that nationalism is inspired by the highest ideal of mankind- Satya, Shiva, and Sundar. The biggest tribute to him will be contributing towards nation-building," tweeted Chouhan.

The 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose is being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' across the country. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mobile services in Russia suffer outages as police disperse anti-Kremlin protesters - monitoring site

Mobile phone and internet services in Russia suffered outages on Saturday as police cracked down on anti-Kremlin protesters, the monitoring site downdetector.ru showed.The authorities sometimes interfere with mobile communication networks t...

Stalin incompetent to be leader, says TN CM

Coimbatore, Jan 23 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Saturday once again dared DMK president M KStalin to debate with him on corruption and said the partychief was not competent to be a leader Campaigning here for the forthcomin...

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modiarrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose.The prime ministers aircraft landed at the NSC BoseInternational Airport around 3 pm, ...

I-League: TRAU hope to grab maiden win of the season against Chennai City

Tenth-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU will lock horns against eighth-placed Chennai City FC at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Lying in the bottom half of the table, both teams would aim to push out and make it into the top ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021