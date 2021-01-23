Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Indore signs MoU with state govt to develop 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore for three years for developing an ecosystem of businesses in the state.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:53 IST
IIM Indore signs MoU with state govt to develop 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'
(Right to Left) IIM Director Himanshu Rai signed MoU with MPIDC chairman Sanjay Kumar Shukla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore for three years for developing an ecosystem of businesses in the state. The MoU was signed by MPIDC chairman Sanjay Kumar Shukla and Professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.

"We have signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. We will study the impact of Madhya Pradesh's existing industrial project and special economic zones, and what can be done to strengthen it," Rai said. He further added that the state lags behind in branding and they will work for re-branding of self-reliant and prosperous Madhya Pradesh.

"Apart from this, we will work on an industrial promotion policy. IIM will provide training if required. No fees will be charged and MPIDC will bear the expenses," Rai said. MPIDC Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla said that MPIDC and IIM Indore will work together to generate employment and increase economic activities.

"After the coronavirus outbreak, we come up with a thought of going ahead with a new approach. We were dependent on China and other countries for medicines and equipment. We are now taking new steps along with a new policy while keeping previous policies in our mind," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji's birth anniversary event after slogans raised against her in PM Modi's presence.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netajis birth anniversary event after slogans raised against her in PM Modis presence....

Sudden deaths outside hospitals increased where COVID-19 hit hardest: Research

A new study comparing the incidence of sudden deaths occurring outside the hospital across New York Citys highly diverse neighbourhoods with the percentage of positive SARS-CoV-19 tests found that increased sudden deaths during the pandemic...

Bhandara fire: Guilty to be booked if negligence found, says minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said the forensic report into the January9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 infants were killed, isexpected soon and if anybody is found guilty of negligence inthe incident, a case would...

PIA pays USD 7 mn to Irish company after plane seized in Malaysia over lease dispute

The Pakistan International Airlines PIA has informed the London High Court that it has paid USD 7 million to an Irish jet company, a week after a plane of the cash-strapped national flag carrier with 170 passengers on board was seized at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021