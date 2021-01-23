VP Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary

Left Menu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid a floral tribute to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at the Foundation Course at MCR HRD Institute, Hyderabad.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paying a floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday. (Source: Vice President of India/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid a floral tribute to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at the Foundation Course at MCR HRD Institute, Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, Naidu said: "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. My respectful tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today."

In another tweet, the Vice President mentioned that Netaji was a charismatic personality that could turn 'Prisoners of War' into 'Freedom Fighters'. "Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice. He played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. The nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India's freedom struggle," he said in a subsequent tweet.

"'Parakram Diwas' is a befitting tribute for Netaji as courage was the most defining feature of his persona," he tweeted. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

