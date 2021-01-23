Left Menu
Steps being taken to create joint theatre command: Lt Gen Mohanty

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:35 IST
Lt Gen Mohanty, who is currently the Southern Command chief, will take over from Lt S K Saini after he retires on January 31. Image Credit: ANI

Newly-appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty on Saturday said the Armed Forces are taking progressive steps to increase integration between the three services to create a ''joint theatre command''.

Lt Gen Mohanty, who is currently the Southern Command chief, will take over from Lt S K Saini after he retires on January 31.

Speaking to reporters here, Lt Gen Mohanty said, ''Weare working towards integration. Right now, we all function in different domains and coordinate our resources as when the need arises.'' However, the moment a joint theatre command comes in, there would be integration in terms of planning, training and operations, he said.

''We are studying modern models available all over the world and a best-suited model will be adopted for the Indian Armed Forces in due course of time and will be executed in a phased manner,'' he said.

The Indian Army is also looking at new technologies available with the most modern armies in the world, he said.

The army commander further said maritime and amphibious capabilities of the Indian Army need to be developed.

''We are a regional power and I am sure that there will always be requirements of more amphibious corps, enabled troops in every sphere,'' he said.

To ensure the security and integrity of India's off-shore islands, the amphibious capabilities need to be improved, Lt Gen Mohanty said.

Asked about fresh threats emerging in the southern sectors, Lt Gen Mohanty said the intelligence and security agencies are working round the clock to keep citizens safe.

