Left Menu
Development News Edition

40-year-old elephant dies, grieving calf tries to wake her up

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:05 IST
40-year-old elephant dies, grieving calf tries to wake her up

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI); A 40-year-oldelephant was found dead at Kallar near Vithura here onSaturday with its calf found trying to nudge itsmother awake,forest officials said.

The nine-month-old baby elephant was seen trying towake its mother,bringing tears to those watching its plight.

The carcass of the mother elephant, found in aprivate plantation, was first noticed by rubber tappers, whoinformed police and forest officials.

Divisional Forest Officer, Thiruvananthapuram,K I Pradeepkumar said the animal's post-mortem examination hasbeen conducted and it was found that death was due to somepulmonary disease.

The baby elephant did not allow anyone to come nearits mother and only by 12 pm after officials managed to shiftit to a rehabilitation centre at Kottur, could the officialsgo near the carcass of the elephant, which was a lactatingmother,the official told PTI.

On May 27 last year, a 15-year-old pregnant wildelephant in the Silent valley forest had fallen victim to anact of human cruelty after she consumed a pineapple filledcrackers, which exploded in her mouth.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Consider vaccinating aviation sector workers on priority basis after health workers: MoCA to MoHFW

Frontline workers in the aviation sector should be considered for COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis after health workers have been given the jabs, the civil aviation ministry has told the Union health ministry.As per the guidelines iss...

Doing politics over COVID-19 vaccine is insulting capability of our scientists: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there should be no politics over the vaccine against COVID-19 and those doing so are insulting the capability of countrys scientists. To those who are doing politics over the coronavirus vaccin...

Myanmar reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon Myanmar, January 23 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 507 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday. Including the recently confirmed cases, the n...

6,960 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

As many as 6,960 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the state health minister informed. The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 8,08,377, including 5,283 in the last 24 hours.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021