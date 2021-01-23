40-year-old elephant dies, grieving calf tries to wake her up

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI); A 40-year-oldelephant was found dead at Kallar near Vithura here onSaturday with its calf found trying to nudge itsmother awake,forest officials said.

The nine-month-old baby elephant was seen trying towake its mother,bringing tears to those watching its plight.

The carcass of the mother elephant, found in aprivate plantation, was first noticed by rubber tappers, whoinformed police and forest officials.

Divisional Forest Officer, Thiruvananthapuram,K I Pradeepkumar said the animal's post-mortem examination hasbeen conducted and it was found that death was due to somepulmonary disease.

The baby elephant did not allow anyone to come nearits mother and only by 12 pm after officials managed to shiftit to a rehabilitation centre at Kottur, could the officialsgo near the carcass of the elephant, which was a lactatingmother,the official told PTI.

On May 27 last year, a 15-year-old pregnant wildelephant in the Silent valley forest had fallen victim to anact of human cruelty after she consumed a pineapple filledcrackers, which exploded in her mouth.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)