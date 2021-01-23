Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions estimated jackpot would be USD 739.6 million before taxes.In Grosse Ile, a suburb south of Detroit, 126 people bought more than 600 tickets for the Friday drawing but didnt win the jackpot.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:18 IST
Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot
“Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire,” said Rachel Hurst, a regional spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She declined to comment further. Image Credit: Pixabay

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said.

"Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire," said Rachel Hurst, a regional spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She declined to comment further.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since September 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is USD 20 million.

Friday night's drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a USD 731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a USD 1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a USD 1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual instalments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions estimated jackpot would be USD 739.6 million before taxes.

In Grosse Ile, a suburb south of Detroit, 126 people bought more than 600 tickets for the Friday drawing but didn't win the jackpot. They hoped to win enough money to replace a publicly owned bridge on their island in the Detroit River that has been closed indefinitely for major repairs. The only other transportation option for the island's 10,000 residents is a privately owned toll bridge.

"We used this to lift our spirits and dream a little bit," said organizer Kyle de Beausset. "Of course we're open to any help with the bridge, but I can't imagine the winner would want to finance it." The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot were incredibly steep, at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World witnessing a strong India as Netaji dreamt of: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the world is witnessing a strong India fromthe LAC to the LOC.The Line of Control LoC divides Jammu and Kashmirbetween India and P...

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021