Delhi reports 185 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,33,924.

According to the Delhi Health department, the death toll has gone up to 10,808 with nine more people succumbing to the virus.

It said 405 COVID-19 patients have recovered taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 6,21,375.Delhi has 1,741 active cases currently. (ANI)

