Delhi police give formal permission for Kisan tractor rally on Jan 26: Yogendra Yadav

Delhi police have formally given permission for the protesting farmers' tractor rally--Kisan tractor rally-- to be held on January 26, said Yogendra Yadav, chief of Swaraj India on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:27 IST
Yogendra Yadav, chief of Swaraj India speaking to media in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi police have formally given permission for the protesting farmers' tractor rally--Kisan tractor rally-- to be held on January 26, said Yogendra Yadav, chief of Swaraj India on Sunday. While talking to the media, Yadav said that this comes after a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police.

"Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I said earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," Yadav told the media. He also appealed to the farmers to bring their tractors inside Delhi and asked them not to bring trolleys.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava in a statement said that all officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security, should remain in a ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangement in connection with Kisan tractor rally. Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday. The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

