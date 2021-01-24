Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises

The 84-year-old pope delivered the address while standing in the Vatican library despite a renewed flare-up of a sciatica condition that causes pain in his legs and forced him to miss three events on Sunday and Monday. Francis had been scheduled to say a Mass on Sunday morning and a vespers service on Monday.

Reuters | Vaticancity | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:00 IST
Pope appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises
Pope Francis Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis on Sunday urged Romans to help the homeless in the Italian capital, after a spike in the number dying from the cold.

Speaking at his noon blessing, Francis told the story of Edwin, a 46-year-old Nigerian who died of exposure near St. Peter's Square on Wednesday. "His story joins those of others who have recently died in Rome in the same dramatic circumstances. Let us pray for Edwin," Francis said.

The Sant' Egidio charity group said Edwin was at least the fourth homeless person to die of the cold in the city this year and the 10th since November. "Let us think of Edwin, let us think of what this 46-year-old man felt in the cold, ignored by all, abandoned, even by us. Let us pray for him," the pope said.

Sant' Egidio and other groups scour Rome streets to direct homeless to shelters, and give out blankets and food. They have asked city authorities to open subway stations at night.

The Vatican and its related charities run facilities including night shelters, bathing places, soup kitchens, and a clinic. The 84-year-old pope delivered the address while standing in the Vatican library despite a renewed flare-up of a sciatica condition that causes pain in his legs and forced him to miss three events on Sunday and Monday.

Francis had been scheduled to say a Mass on Sunday morning and a vespers service on Monday. Both require the main celebrant to stand for long periods. He also postponed his annual address to the diplomatic corps that was set for Monday. It was the second time this month that he had to miss events because of the flare-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. Wri...

11-year-old singer to perform during Republic Day celebrations in South Africa

An 11-year-old South African-Indian singer will perform at the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg to celebrate the Republic Day on Tuesday. Together with her maternal grandfather Dharam Sewraj, who has several decades of experience in the bro...

Guj: 4 dead in 2 accidents in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ahmedabad

Four persons were killed intwo separate accidents on Sunday in Devbhumi Dwarka districtand on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat, police said.In the first incident, two unidentified men werekilled on the spot when their SUV, heading tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021