Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, 479 in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,752 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state public health department informed on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:28 IST
2,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, 479 in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,752 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state public health department informed on Sunday. As per the daily health bulletin, as many as 1,743 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries reached 19,12,264.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 20,09,106, including 44,831 active cases and 50,785 deaths. In Mumbai, 479 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths have been reported, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A total of 3,06,045 positive cases have been reported from the city so far, including 6,328 active cases and 11,300 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate peo...

Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade

Authorities in some of Haryana districts close to the national capital have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions.On Sunday...

Cong MP Bittu assaulted at Singhu border, turban pulled off, he terms it ‘murderous attack'

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was Sunday allegedly assaulted, pushed around and his turban pulled off in what he described was a murderous attack by some mischievous elements during a Jan Sansad programme at the Singhu border.The Ludhiana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021