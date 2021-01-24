Left Menu
Centre issues SOPs for Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

The central government on Sunday issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the ongoing Kumbh Mela pilgrimage festival in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

Updated: 24-01-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Sunday issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the ongoing Kumbh Mela pilgrimage festival in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all devotees interested in attending the 'Kumbh Mela' should register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory COVID-19 negative medical certificate from the community health centre, district hospital, or the medical college in their state.

The state governments have also been directed to deploy only those healthcare personnel on duty who have been administered the coronavirus vaccine. The instructions to vaccinate the healthcare workers who will be on duty at the Kumbh Mela also been issued as per the statement. The guidelines also urge pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with serious health issues to not attend the Kumbh Mela this time due to the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary Om Prakash had done an on-site inspection of the construction sites today during Kumbh Mela and said that all the works are being done in a systematic manner and instructions have been given to the officials to complete the work on time. The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 after twelve years and will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations. (ANI)

