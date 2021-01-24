Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Historical mistake' was corrected with demolition of Babri Mosque, says Prakash Javadekar

Foreign invaders choose Ram temple for demolition because they knew that the soul of India resides in there, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:49 IST
'Historical mistake' was corrected with demolition of Babri Mosque, says Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Foreign invaders choose Ram temple for demolition because they knew that the soul of India resides in there, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday. Speaking at a felicitation event for donors of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan in Delhi, the Union Minister said that a 'historical mistake' was corrected on December 6, 1992, with the demolition of Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

"When foreign invaders like Babur came to India, why did they choose the Ram temple for demolition? Because they knew that the soul of the country resides in Ram temple. They constructed a controversial structure there, that was not a mosque. A place where prayers are not conducted is not a mosque. On December 6, 1992, a historical mistake ended," said Javadekar. He recalled how he was part of 'ending the evidence of invaders' history, and said he was present when the 'historical mistake was corrected.'

"I was a witness to the history created on December 6, 1992. That time I was working for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. I was in Ayodhya as a karsevak. Lakhs of karsevaks were there. The night before that, we slept in the premises and could see the three domes. The next day, the country saw how a historic mistake was corrected," Javadekar said further. The Minister added that all countries erase the evidences of invaders, and added, "We also changed the names of the places here, that becomes part of a country's self-respect."

He also asked his audience to reach all households in the country and ask for donations for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "If we are asking people for help in the construction of Ram Mandir, they are donating happy for it. We have to reach every hold. People are contributing Rs 10 to Rs 10 crore. Some will even contribute more," Javadekar added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate peo...

Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade

Authorities in some of Haryana districts close to the national capital have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions.On Sunday...

Cong MP Bittu assaulted at Singhu border, turban pulled off, he terms it ‘murderous attack'

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was Sunday allegedly assaulted, pushed around and his turban pulled off in what he described was a murderous attack by some mischievous elements during a Jan Sansad programme at the Singhu border.The Ludhiana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021