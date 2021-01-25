Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire at guest house in Delhi after cylinder blast, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a guest house in the Yusuf Sarai area of the national capital on Monday after two LPG cylinders exploded at the owner's residence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:33 IST
Fire at guest house in Delhi after cylinder blast, no casualties reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a guest house in the Yusuf Sarai area of the national capital on Monday after two LPG cylinders exploded at the owner's residence. The guest house and residence were located on two different floors of the same building.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse flames. No casualties have been reported in the incident. More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss state's political scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Heatwave across southeast Australia stokes bushfires near Adelaide

Searing heat scorched southeastern Australia on Monday, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide and driving crowds to the beaches on an extended long weekend in what has mostly been a wetter than normal summer. Six firefighting aircraft...

42Gears Launches 'SureMDM for Developers' Portal

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 25, 2021 PRNewswire -- 42Gears today announced the launch of the 42Gears Developer Portal. This web portal provides developers worldwide with the API documentation, SDK, libraries, and sample code needed to build plug...

Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India - ET

Tata Groups healthcare venture is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday.Tata Medical Diagnostics could team up with the In...

India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021