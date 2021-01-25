Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala's health stable, recovering from COVID-19

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is recovering from COVID-19 and her health condition is stable, said the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:57 IST
Sasikala's health stable, recovering from COVID-19
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is recovering from COVID-19 and her health condition is stable, said the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Monday. She is taking oral food normally and is also walking with support now, it said.

"Sasikala is being continuously monitored and she is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of COVID-19," informed the hospital. The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

She is currently serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Barty enjoying Australian training camp ahead of Grand SlamWhile most of the worlds top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relis...

Baapstore - A Dropshipping Transformation to Ecommerce Businesses

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India As the pandemic broke out and the e-commerce market saw an evidential change, dropshipping soon became a solution for online sellers. A 7 year-on-year increase was recorded in 2020 with dropsh...

Yes Bank: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.They said premises of Omkar Realtors and D...

SC grants "last chance" to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty

The Supreme Court Monday granted last chance to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assassination case.The Centre sought thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021