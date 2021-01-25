UP makes 'home license' mandatory for keeping liquor at home

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Government has made 'home license' mandatory for keeping liquor at home. The 'Home License' for liquor will have to be obtained from the district collector, The license will have to be renewed after 1 year.

As per the official release by the State Government, "In a policy added by the Excise Department for the first time to the existing policies, residents of the state will have to obtain a liquor license. The 'Home License' for liquor will have to be obtained from the district collector. It will have to be renewed after 1 year." "Purchase, transport and personal possession of a maximum of only 6 litres of liquor permitted, exceeding which a license will have to be obtained from Excise Department," the release added.

On October 27, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order saying that liquor shops in the state will be allowed to remain open till the pre-COVID timing from 10 am to 10 pm. (ANI)

