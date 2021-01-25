France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capital

France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capitalReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:08 IST
The 'E3' group of European powers - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - said in a joint statement on Monday that they condemned an attack at the weekend on the Saudi capital Riyadh.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement said on Jan. 23 that it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom's state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.
Since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.
