LS Speaker to inaugurate Bharat Parv 2021 tomorrow

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:16 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

To celebrate the spirit of India, the annual event of 'Bharat Parv' will be conducted on a virtual platform from January 26 to January 31, 2021, and it will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The government organises Bharat Parv every year since 2016 in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations from January 26-31. The mega event envisages generating patriotic fervour and showcases the rich and varied cultural diversity of the country.

Various Central Ministries and other organisations such as Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Development Commissioner Handlooms, among others will be displaying handicrafts, handlooms, music, dance, paintings, literary material and other features from all over the country, according to the Ministry of Tourism. "Glimpses of Republic Day Parade and recorded performances of armed forces music bands shall also be available on this virtual platform. Various central institutes of Hotel Managemen and Indian Culinary Institute will also display culinary delight from across India by showcasing videos, recipes of cuisines," the Ministry said.

The 'parv' will showcase multiple videos/ films, images, brochures and other information of various organisations. (ANI)

