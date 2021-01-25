Maharashtra: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26

An organisation representingfarm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtraon January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhiborders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionarysaid on Monday.

The march will start from Delhi Gate and culminate atBhadkal Gate near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar inAurangabad city on Tuesday afternoon, Lal Bawta ShetmajurUnion president Ram Baheti told PTI.

He said at least six tractors will join the marchapart from the people from various villages in Aurangabaddistrict, he added.

''We had submitted an application to the police seekingthe permission for the event three days back,'' he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana andwestern Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several borderpoints of Delhi, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government andfarmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, whilethe Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of theissue.

