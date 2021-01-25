Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security tightened at power substations in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:11 IST
Security tightened at power substations in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Security has been tightened at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's power supply during the Republic Day celebration, police said on Monday.

A senior city police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the utilities and a vigil is being maintained.

Discom Tata Power-DDL said it was fully prepared to thwart any untoward incident at its installations.

''In reference to the recent intelligence reports received by the Delhi Police of terrorist outfits to attack the DISCOMS and plunge the capital city into darkness on Republic Day, we want to assure our consumers that all safety precautions have been undertaken by the company to prevent any untoward incident.

''We are working closely with the Delhi Police and have kept all our offices, grids and sub-stations under strict surveillance. Additionally, we have strict safety measures in place across all locations. All our installations are regularly monitored by our security and patrolling teams. We wish our consumers a very happy Republic Day,'' said Siddharth Singh, corporate affairs head at Tata Power-DDL.

BSES said in a statement that it was committed to reliable and uninterrupted power supply in Delhi and was working closely with the authorities, including the Delhi Police.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and additional manpower have been pressed into service. A security control room, operational 24X7, is in constant touch with the teams deployed on the ground to take a real-time stock of the situation, it said. Senior discom officials are closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure smooth power supply during Republic Day, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference

The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italys team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.The IOC has taken issue w...

Uganda: Govt dismisses school reopening report, says 'public will be informed'

The schools in Uganda have not decided on a date to reopen the schools seeing the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report by News Ghana.As reported, schools and organizations of higher learning in the country would remain closed amidst the l...

Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on MondayThis was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of ...

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring restraint of frontline troops along LAC: Sino-India joint statement.

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring restraint of frontline troops along LAC Sino-India joint statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021