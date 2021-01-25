Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricity

Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricityPTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:40 IST
Oil and gas giant Shell is buying ubitricity, a major provider of electric vehicle charging points in Europe.
Shell said on Monday that it would buy a 100 per cent stake in the Berlin-based startup, without disclosing the price.
''The move represents a further step in Shell's efforts to support drivers as they switch to lower-carbon transport,'' the company said.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain with more than 2,700 charge points.
Ubitricity also has smaller public networks in Germany and France, and has installed over 1,500 charge points for fleet customers across Europe.
The company's focus has been to integrate charge points into existing street infrastructure such as lamp posts, to reduce the cost of laying new power lines down streets.
Experts say easier access to charging facilities is key to the successful rollout of electric vehicles.
Shell has said it wants to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.
(AP) ZHZH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roudnup: France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases; Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures and more
Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal
France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England
Only ash and shells of homes left on volcano isle
France should consider closing borders with UK - epidemiologist