BRIEF-User Reports Indicate Robinhood Is Having Problems Since 9:41 AM EST - Downdetector

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said setting up of a bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT will provide a major relief to companies and litigants in the southern states, and also help in reducing pendency of...
Barely 1.6 of 1.44 million people with refugee status who were prioritised for resettlement in another country of asylum last year found new homelands through the U.N. refugee agency, the lowest number in nearly two decades, it said on Mond...
Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that turned out thousands across the country in a defi...
The financial challenges before mass adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital were discussed in a meeting organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi DDC on Monday.The meeting held in partnership with the Delh...