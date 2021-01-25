Left Menu
SAD chief says tractor parade will be 'harbinger of huge victory for farmers'

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said a peaceful conduct of the proposed tractor parade in Delhi will be the harbinger of a huge victory for our farmers.He said he was confident that the tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on Tuesday will be a totally peaceful event.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said a peaceful conduct of the proposed tractor parade in Delhi will be the ''harbinger of a huge victory for our farmers''.

He said he was confident that the tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on Tuesday will be a totally peaceful event. ''Peace is the top priority for everyone and the participants in the farmers' struggle so far have demonstrated an unprecedented and commendable discipline. This has made this movement one of the most unique democratic events in recent history,'' Badal said in a statement issued here.

He urged the Centre ''to ensure that the police and other law-enforcing agencies deal with the tractor march with utmost sensitivity and patience''. The SAD chief directed the party workers to take part in the tractor parade to act as ''vigilantes for peace''.

''A peaceful conduct of the march on Tuesday will be a triumph of the democratic spirit and disciplined approach displayed by the farmers at every step in over two months,'' he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for more than a month, demanding a repeal of three farm laws of the Centre and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The leaders of the protesting farm unions had said they would take out a tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

